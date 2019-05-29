Question of honour

The violence and abuse committed by men against girls and young women is a violation of human’s rights. Women are tortured and abused, physically and emotionally. One extreme example is honour killing. Honour killing is the murder of a female family member who have supposedly disgraced their family name socially. This act is culturally accepted in some parts of South Asia like in Pakistan or India. Some high-profile cases such as the murder of Qandieel Baloch a well-known name in the entertainment industry as well as very recently the murder of 28-year-old Samia Shahid British of Pakistani origin her parents in the name of honour in Gujrat is a depiction of our society and patriarchal dominance. Only in 2017, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported 460 cases of honour killing, with over 376 women as the victims of this inhumane thinking.

The act of honour killing is used to suppress the rights of women through fear and intimidation. Despite relevant laws enacted against honour killing in the country, our state continuously ignores or allows these acts of violence. The government should engage with the civil society and show zero tolerance to honour killing by creating an inclusive society and effective implementation of existing laws.

Muhammad Rafay Waqar

Lahore