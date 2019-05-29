Powerful protest

Umm-e-Rubab has single-handedly been protesting and seeking justice for the brutal killing of her father, brother and uncle by a feudal landowner in rural Sindh. She has appealed to almost all the forums, but no action has been taken against the powerful perpetrators. Her recent barefoot protest has left everyone speechless. We must all request the concerned authorities to take a stand against these merciless feudals. It will prevent other such tragedies.

Imtiaz Ali Lakhan

Ghotki