MWM announces Quds Day rallies to reject ‘deal of the century’

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh chapter Secretary General Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi has announced Quds Day rallies for Friday.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, adding that the rallies would be a referendum against the so-called “deal of the century”. Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Sadiq Jafari, Allama Mubashir, Ali Hussain Naqvi of the MWM were also present on the occasion.

The leaders said that rallies, demonstrations, conferences and seminars would be held across the province to mark International Quds Day. They appealed to the people to largely participate in programmes in their areas.

They said that the US administration had been seeking to subjugate the Palestinians through the “deal of the century”, adding that the West, led by the US, was plotting to make Israel the master of the destiny of the Palestinians.

The MWM leaders said that unfortunately, some Arab regimes too were toeing the line to sell the sacred land of Palestine. He said that the Muslim world and Arabs had turned down the fraud “deal of the century”, and they had also rejected the Bahrain workshop for that purpose. They said that no power had the right to sell Palestine.

ISO rally

The Karachi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic plan for the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) rally slated for May 31.

The spokesman for the Traffic Police said that on 25th Ramazan, after the Juma prayer, the ISO was going to organise a ‘Youm-ul-Quds Rally’ on MA Jinnah Road. The general public had been advised not to use MA Jinnah Road and to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Alternative routes

All kinds of traffic coming from the Teen Hatti/Lasbela side will be diverted from Gurumandir towards Soldier Bazaar and then towards the Banori traffic signal, and Jail Chowrangi/PPP Chowrangi to reach their destinations.

The traffic coming from the Regal Chow, Preedy Street side will be diverted from the Regal Chowk towards the Preedy Chowk, Saddar Dawakhana and the PPP Chowrangi to reach their destinations.

Moreover, traffic coming from the Fresco/Eidgah Chowk side will be diverted from the Post Office, Jubilee, Aga Khan-III Road, Ankle Saria, Coast Guards or Nishtar Road to reach their destinations.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Lucky Star/Dawood Pota Road side will be diverted from Preedy Chowk, Saddar Dawakhana and the PPP Chowrangi to reach their destinations. The traffic coming from Aga Khan-III Road will diverted towards Gurumandir via Coast Guards, Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Soldier Bazaar) to reach their destinations. The public has been requested to use alternative routes to reach their destinations. For any query, the citizens can dial Traffic Police Helpline 1915.