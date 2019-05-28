Unruly lawyers

The undesirable acts of some members of the legal fraternity taint the entire profession. It seems an unruly group of selfish lawyers is willing to stake the reputation of the entire fraternity for its grab at power.

By calling strikes and boycotting courts, such lawyers delay justice as well as put extra financial burden on their clients. The Supreme Court Bar Association needs to urge its members to change their attitude, perform their duties in a decent manner and restore the respect and dignity of the profession.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad