Repression can’t drive wedge in Sharifs’ unity, says Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz has said that NAB threats and state repression would not change the course of PML-N or drive wedge in the unity of the Sharif family.

The Sharif family has always been united and will remain united in the future, he said while addressing a press conference at the Sharif family’s Model Town residence on Tuesday. He said even the military dictator Gen Musharraf’s dream of making Sharif family members fight against one another remained shattered till the end of his rule, since “our grandfather taught us the lesson of Ittefaq (unity) and here we are not Maryam and Hamza, but Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif”.

He demanded that a fact finding committee of the parliament should be made to probe the issue of the NAB chairman’s alleged videos involving a woman and his interview to a journalist. He said if the NAB chairman wants to give interviews, he should make a political party and ally himself with Imran Niazi.

He warned the poor nation would be thrown into a flood of price hike and inflation by the Niazi regime after the coming budget under its agreement with the IMF. He said the Pakistani rupee has fallen down to record depths along with the country’s economy under the incompetent regime, but the prime minister is consoling people that everything would be all right, despite the fact that he and his incompetent government have no roadmap of pulling the nation out of economic crises. He said the masses were suffering under the high tariffs of power, gas and fuel, and “I don’t see any ray of hope even in the distant future”. He said nations destroy when the country’s economies become weak. The regime of the rulers who came to power through selection was now shaking badly.

He said Imran Niazi made the nation saw sweet dreams on top of the container, but the time is close when the Pakistani nation would hold him accountable for his misdeeds of ruining the country’s economy, putting the masses under price hike and habitually speaking lies with them. He said all the lies Imran Khan spoke with the nation are now laid bare. He said Imran made the country a slave to the IMF only for the sake of few billion dollars.

He alleged the Sharif family is being victimised through NAB but Aleema Khan, Faisal Wavda and Khusro Bakhtiar are not being questioned for their offshore properties and businesses. He said not a single penny of corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif, but he was put into jail.