Wajid elected Chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia

KARACHI: Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) secretary general Wajid Ali Chaudhry was elected as Chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia for the next four years during the Elective Annual General Meeting held in Nanning, China, on May 25. Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia have approved Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament to be held from November 7-10 in Islamabad. The event will be a qualifying tournament for 2020 Olympics.
