close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
May 29, 2019

Wajid elected Chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia

Sports

P
PPI
May 29, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) secretary general Wajid Ali Chaudhry was elected as Chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia for the next four years during the Elective Annual General Meeting held in Nanning, China, on May 25. Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia have approved Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament to be held from November 7-10 in Islamabad. The event will be a qualifying tournament for 2020 Olympics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports