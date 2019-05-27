Suicide jacket seized in Lines Area operation

The District East police claimed to have seized during an intelligence-based operation in Lines Area on Monday a suicide jacket that was ready to go off.

According to DIG East Amir Farooqui, the operation was launched ahead of Youm-e-Ali (RA), and the jacket had to be used to target the Youm-e-Ali procession. He said that the timely police action had saved many lives and peace of the city.

According to police officials, the suicide jacket weighed around six kilograms and also contained nut and bolts. The police also claimed to have detained 20 suspected persons in raids for questioning.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam appreciated the efforts of the police for saving the city from a big loss. A case has been registered while investigations are underway.On Monday 20, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police had claimed to have foiled a major terror activity in Karachi by seizing two suicide jackets that were ready to go off. CTD officials also claimed to have arrested two facilitators of a banned militant outfit for their alleged involvement in transporting the suicide vests from Afghanistan to Karachi.