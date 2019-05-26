47 fake treatment centres, six labs, bloodbank sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 47 fake treatment centres, six illegal laboratories and a blood bank.

In an action carried out during the last week across four cities, the PHC enforcement teams, along with the police force, had checked 237 centres. They also found 68 quacks outlets converted into other businesses. Out of the closed centres, 16 were in Okara, 15 in Faisalabad, 12 in Gujrat and four in Nankana Sahab.

On the other hand, in a special operation in District Vehari and its tehsils, a PHC team had conducted raids on 13 laboratories and three blood banks. The team sealed six illegal labs and a blood bank. These were operating without the requisite qualified human resource, using expired and substandard kits, and were issuing unverified examination reports.

Moreover, samples had been stored in refrigerators along with edibles and water. Also, standard operating procedures were not followed for blood screening. The spokesperson also added that the PHC has so far sealed 17 labs in Vehari, and 1,014 across the province.