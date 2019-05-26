Bid to smuggle ice heroin abroad foiled

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle ice heroin abroad and arrested a drug pusher at Lahore airport on Sunday.

According to ASF sources, about 300gram ice heroin worth million of rupees in the international market was seized from the luggage of a passenger identified as Muhammad Anwar hailing from Swat. He was leaving the country on a private airline flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport. The heroin was concealed in secret holes of his bag. The ASF confiscated the heroin and offloaded and arrested the alleged drug pusher who was later handed over to the Anti Narcotics Force (ASF). A case was registered against him. —INP

Extortionist tortures man: A travel agent was tortured by an extortionist at Moon Market, Iqbal Town, for not paying him Rs50,000.

The scene of torture was also recorded by CCTV camera. The accused armed with a weapons stormed into the office of the travel agent and tortured him after he refused to pay the extortion money. The accused threatened the travel agent of severe consequences and left the office. Police have registered a case. —NNI

Our correspondent adds: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan said all the DPOs should visit their districts and improve security arrangements and patrolling of sensitive worship places and important buildings.

The IG issued directions in this regard through a notification to all RPos, CPOs and DPOs. He directed the officers to keep strict vigilance on buses having passengers coming to Punjab from other provinces and also keep record of documents of the passengers. He directed the senior police officers to tighten the process of checking at inter-provincial and inter-district entry points.

He directed the DPOs of Bhakkar, Mianwali and Attock to start the process of video recording of passengers entering their districts. The IG said it was the responsibility of the Lahore capital city police officer to ensure video recording of the passengers entering Lahore.

Security: The DIG Operations and Lahore division commissioner visited Karbala Gamay Shah and review the security arrangements for central procession of Youm-e-Ali. The SP security briefed them on the checking mechanism, security of the participants in the procession, parking and other arrangements. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations and DC visited the route of the central procession.

booked: Baghbanpura police registered a case against 11 persons for making an attempt to evict a tenant illegally from a house.

The house owner Shabbir violated the rental property agreement, on which the tenant Israr Ahmad got stay from the court. On the day of the incident, Shabbir along with his accomplices and the police attacked the house and threw his valuables out of the house. On being informed, the DIG Operations ordered to register a case against the house owner and the others involved in the incident.

78,000 people checked last week: Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 83 persons on charges of wheelie and five others for kite flying during the last week. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested sevent target offenders during the last week. Promoting community policing, they helped 144 people on different roads of the City. They checked more than 125,000 motorbikes, 126 other vehicles and more than 78,000 people. Around 653 motorbikes were impounded and 167 persons were arrested over incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU showed immediate response to the all 898 calls received on helpline 15.