China VP’s visit has strategic significance

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s visit has strategic significance in the aftermath of apparently imminent showdown between Iran and United States in Arabian Gulf and other important developments in the region which have direct bearing on the two friendly countries.

The Chinese dignitary is reaching here today (Sunday) for a two-day stay and will have highest echelon consultations with the leadership in Pakistan. The significance of the visit could be gauged by the fact that the Chinese vice president is landing on close holiday of Sunday in the federal capital, and visit is taking place during the month of Holy Ramazan. The diplomatic observers told The News here Saturday that the top ranking Chinese leader is coming soon after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting held in Beijing early this month. The two countries will also have discussion regarding Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) next month in Kyrgyzstan where Pakistan and India’s prime ministers will be present under one roof.

Interestingly, Pakistan and Chinese foreign ministers also had meeting in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek last week. The sources reminded that Wang Qishan is closest leader of President Xi Jinping in Chinese hierarchy who will discuss developments with regard to Afghanistan with his hosts here. The Chinese vice president is coming immediate after the visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who had extensive meeting here early this week. Pakistan that offered mediation between Iran and the US to ward off the threat of clash is seriously concerned about the events taking place in the Gulf.

The outcome of polls in India could also figure in deliberations since an extremist government in that country would continue that has been following acrimonious disposition towards Pakistan and opposed to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is flagship project of historic Chinese initiative of Belt and Road project.

The Chinese VP will be given warm reception on arrival in Islamabad with red carpet welcome. The root of the Chinese leaders is being tastefully decorated with his coloured picture and Chinese flags. The Chinese VP will call on President Arif Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his stay here.

Pakistan and China will sign MoUs and agreements and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas. The visit of the Chinese VP underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. It will reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields. The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister’s visit to China in November last year and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said that Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries. He said the visit will also advance the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor besides bilateral cooperation across the board.

The spokesperson said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron friends, and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's foreign interests. He said Pakistan has been a priority on China’s diplomacy and now both the countries have witnessed a sound momentum in their cooperation and frequent high level exchanges. He said both the countries are deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation and conducting close coordination in international and regional affairs.