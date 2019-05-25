close
May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

PHF secretary discusses hockey issues with former players in Karachi

Sports

KARACHI: PHF secretary Asif Bajwa called on former greats of the game on Friday and invited them to discuss development of the national game.

He met former Olympians Hanif Khan and Kamran Ashraf, international Haider Hussain and others to find out the solution to the parallel associations issue.

He told the former players that PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar wanted them to work with the federation in the interest of the national game.

The PHF secretary said he wanted to take all stakeholders in the journey of hockey’s revival in the country. Kamran said that he was committed for the development of the national game.

