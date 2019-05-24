Man shot dead on resistance in Okara

OKARA: A man was shot dead on resistance at 47/D village on Friday. Amir Khan and his wife Sarwar Bibi of Chak Thawar were returning home from Iftar party on a motorcycle when two unknown armed dacoits intercepted them and tried to loot valuables. They shot Amir dead on resistance.

163 WATER THIEVES BOOKED: On the report of the Canal Department SDO, police have registered cases against 163 canal water thieves. They included Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Anwar, Abdus Sattar, Ahmad, Bashir, Nazeer, Jafar Hussain, Shaukat Ali, Rehmat Ali, Dilshad, Sarfraz, Umar Daraz, Inamullah, Ashraf and Ahmad Raza.

TWO INJURED: Two people were shot at and injured on Okara-Depalpur Highway on Friday. Naqash and Zulfiqar were on their way by a car when some unidentified accused shot at and injured them. The police have started investigation.