Bajwa seeks Manzoor Junior’s support for uplift of hockey

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa met 1984 Olympic gold medal winning captain Manzoor Junior Thursday in an effort to muster Olympian’s support for the uplift of the game in the country.

Later taking to The News Bajwa said that he always put former Olympians in highest esteem. “Manzoor Junior is one of the leading names in international hockey and has served Pakistan in real terms.

He is one player who has got all international gold medals which are at stake. His era as an international player has got special memories for Pakistan hockey.”Manzoor Junior, who was also accompanied by former international and World Cup 1994 winning team member Khawaja Junaid, assured Bajwa that he would support and back Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in every positive step they take. “I am planning to meet Manzoor Junior again at my return from Karachi where I would also meet Hanif Khan, Islauddin Siddique and other Olympians during my stay in Karachi.”

Taking to The News, Mazoor Junior said what he wanted was to help Pakistan hockey in its revival. “Pakistan hockey needs sincere efforts and for that we are ready to help out,” he said.