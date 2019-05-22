Two thieves held; 10 cars, 14 bikes seized

LAHORE: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff City Division arrested two bike and car lifters and recovered stolen vehicles from their possession.

The arrested criminals were identified as Imran Masih and Nisar Masih. Police recovered 10 stolen cars and 14 bikes from their possession. Body recovered: The body of a 70-year-old man was found in a city canal near Thokar Niaz Baig on Wednesday.

Some passersby spotted the body of a man floating in the canal in the Thokar Niaz Baig area and informed the police. Upon being informed, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot, pulled out the body from the canal and handed it over to the police. Body, yet to be identified, was shifted to morgue.

Meanwhile, body of a seven-year-old boy was fished out from an open drain near Shanghai Flyover, Chungi Amarsadhu here on Wednesday. The boy identified as Umair, son of Asif Ali, hailed from Faisalabad. He along with his family had come to Lahore to see his relatives. Upon being informed, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot, pulled out the body from the drain and handed over it to the police.

arrested: Civil Lines Division police arrested 149 criminals and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession. Similarly, 13 proclaimed and target offenders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Civil Lines Division Police also arrested 83 persons on charges of doing wheelie, violating kite-flying, price control, firing, begging, loudspeaker and Tenancy Act.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 2,872 bikes which were being driven without proper documents.