Two minors among seven killed in accidents

Seven people, including two minors, were killed and two others injured in accidents that occurred in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

A couple riding a motorcycle was killed after a speeding dumper truck hit their two-wheeler in Liaquatabad. Police said the couple was passing through the Indus Bypass when the incident occurred.

Their bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). They were identified as Shahid Ali, 45, and his wife Kauser Shahid Ali, 40. Police said the truck driver managed to escape before they arrived on the scene.

In another road traffic accident, a man was killed and two others injured when a speeding truck overturned on the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir police jurisdiction. The victims were taken to the ASH. The deceased was identified as Amanullah, 32, and the injured as Faiz Muhammad, 35, and Karim, 28. Police said they all hailed from Balochistan.

Electrocution

A minor boy was electrocuted to death in the outskirts of the city. Police said the incident took place in a slum area of Future Colony.

Sharafi police said Haris Irshad, 12, was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. His family took away his body without completing any medico-legal formalities.

Separately, Ejaz, 32, was electrocuted to death while working at a bungalow in Phase V of the Defence Housing Authority. His body was taken to the JPMC, from where his family took it away without completing any medico-legal formalities.

Fall

A minor girl died after she fell off a multi-storey building in the Memon Goth area. Police said Ayesha Akhtar Noman, 4, lived on the building’s fourth floor, adding that she fell off the balcony.

She was taken to the JPMC, where doctors confirmed her death. Terming the incident suspicious, police said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Separately, Khan Wazir, 40, died after he fell off a rooftop of an under-construction company in the Korangi Industrial Area. He was taken to the JPMC, from where his family took away his body without completing any medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was a resident of the same area and worked at a factory.