Saudi media accuses Yemen rebels of missile fire at Makkah

RIYADH: Saudi-owned media accused Yemeni rebels Tuesday of targeting Islam´s holiest city Makkah after Riyadh and its allies said they had intercepted two missiles over the kingdom.

The exiled Yemeni government, which is based in Saudi Arabia, echoed the claim but the Huthi rebels denied any such attack. Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said two missiles were shot down between Jeddah and Taiz districts of Mecca province on Monday but did not elaborate on the suspected target or who fired them.

However both satellite news network Al-Arabiya and pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat said the missiles were fired by Yemen´s Huthi rebels at Makkah. They said it was the third such launch by the Huthis targeting the holy city since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the war in Yemen in March 2015. The Huthis denied any such missile fire, adding that they would have claimed responsibility if they had been behind a launch.

"We wouldn't be embarrassed to claim any operation to defend our people and land," a rebel spokesman said in a tweet. The exiled Yemeni government´s information minister, Muammar al-Iryani, said: "The Huthi militias targeted Makkah."