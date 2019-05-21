Residents seek repair of faulty tube-well

MARDAN: The residents of various localities in Katlang tehsil of Mardan district Tuesday asked the high-ups of the Public Health Engineering Department to take tangible measures to repair the tub-well of Chappalabad water scheme situated on main Kohi Barmawl road, which has been out of order for the last one week.

The inhabitants including Mohammad Ismail, Zahid Akbar, Wasiullah, Bahar Ali, Islam Gul and others said there was an acute shortage of drinking water as the tube-well was lone source of supplying water to the area.

They said that the elders and children fetched water from the far-flung area in the holy month of Ramazan as there was no water supply due to non-functioning of the tube well.

The residents said the faithful were facing difficulty in performing ablution to offer the Taraveeh prayers as the shortage of water had also hit mosques.

A resident Mohammad Ismail said that the officials concerned had failed to repair the faulty tube-well which had created problems for the local people. He said the broken pipe of water supply scheme near the Government High School Badar Banda led to a waste of water. The residents demanded the chief minister to order the high-ups of the PHE Mardan office to repair the tube-well.