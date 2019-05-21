Murray optimistic about return to tennis

LONDON: Andy Murray is confident he can return to competitive tennis and has hinted at a doubles spot at Wimbledon, inspired by American doubles great Bob Bryan’s return from hip surgery. The two-time Wimbledon champion, 32, in January announced plans to retire after this year’s Wimbledon due to injury, expressing doubt as to whether he would even make it to the All England Club.

The Scot has all but ruled out an appearance in the singles draw, nearly four months after surgery on a career-threatening hip problem, but he could return by playing in the men’s doubles. The former world number one told Tuesday Times there was “very little chance” he would play singles during the grass-court season.

“Potentially doubles, but I’m not trying to get ready for singles just now,” he said. “The thing I said before was that, if I wasn’t feeling good, there was more chance that I would play and then stop after Wimbledon. Whereas if it’s feeling good, it makes a bit more sense to give it time to make sure that it’s as good as possible before I try to play singles on it.”