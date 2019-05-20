close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Smuggling bids foiled

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

KARACHI: The Customs staff at the Karachi airport on Sunday intercepted a passenger from Sharjah, resulting in the seizure of 229 assorted brands of mobile phones with batteries, covers and packing material.

Muhammad Ali having passport No. ZE1809361 had arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight No. G9547. The estimated value of the seized mobile phones is Rs3.5 million.

