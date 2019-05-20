Renowned political leaders condole with Kaira on his son’s death

ISLAMABAD: The renowned political personalities on Monday visited the residence of senior leader of the PPP and President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira at Lalamusa to condole with him on the tragic death of his son.

Those who visited and condoled with him including Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah, Chief of JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, ex-MNA Hamayun Saifulllah Khan ex-federal minister Anwar Saifullah Khan, Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Owner of Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain, ex-deputy speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Kokhar, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, ex-chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, ex-opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, ex-federal minister Arbab Alamgir, Mian Atta Manika, Rao Tehseen, ex-MNA Ms Asiya Azeem, ex-MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan, ex-MNA Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gul, Ashraf Sohna and other political leaders.

They prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.