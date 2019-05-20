POA, PHF greet Tayyab as Olympic body member

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) hailed appointment of Tayyab Ikram to the Olympic Solidarity Commission as its member.

Ikram, a Pakistani national has been associated with the development of Olympic Movement and in particular International Hockey. The IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission is one of the most vibrant arms of the International Olympic Committee in the development and promotion of Olympic Movement across the globe.

“We, the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan, wish him the very best for their successful endeavors in the Olympic Movement and in particular in their newly assigned roles,” said a POA handout.

President PHF Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa also congratulated Tayyab Ikram for his re-appointed as IOC Commission member. They prayed Allah Almighty for more success in his future and endeavours.