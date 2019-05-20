ICST criticises govt for following IMF decisions

Islamabad : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained successful in the last general elections but failed in dealing with the IMF according to the national interests, claims Shahid Rashid Butt, Founder of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders.

Masses and the economy are paying the price of wrong decisions and inaction of the government while all the critical decisions are being taken by the IMF officials, the business leader alleged.

The new governor of the State Bank lacks experience and he is in the habit of looking towards every problem through IMF’s optical prism which is contrary to the interests of Pakistan, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt who has also served as President ICCI and Patron ICST said that government delayed IMF program for nine months which was criminal as it helped the later to gain ground and dictate harsh conditions.

The veteran business leader said that the local currency is dropping every day, businesses are being closed, people are losing jobs while anxiety is touching skies but the government seems unconcerned.