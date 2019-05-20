Men and money

Like shamelessness, greed has no limits. In the wake of the ongoing fall in rupee value and high flight of dollar, I have happened to come across several Islamabad-based moneyed men living in palatial bungalows in the posh areas who are in a race to purchase more and more dollars and mint money. There may be a hundred and one reasons behind the deprecation of the Pakistan rupee. But I consider these filthy rich men to be the main culprits behind the ongoing abnormal appreciation of the US dollar. These money-crazy men don’t understand love for the country.

Against this deliberate downgrading of our own currency, the government is requested to take viable measures to ensure that more purchase of dollars from the market does not take place.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad