NUST wins big at Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2019

Islamabad : A team from NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME), ‘Toyota NUSTAG,” was impressive by standing out at Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2019, held in Malaysia. Since its inception from 2010, students of College of EME, NUST, have participated with rigor and enthusiasm. There were two stages of the competition. First, the vehicles must clear the technical inspections regarding weight, dimensions, braking, safety and fuel supply etc. The Technical and safety inspections this year were stricter than years before, resulting in many teams who cleared for track in past years, not qualifying in 2019. Team “Toyota NUSTAG” cleared all the technical inspections in time and proceeded to the track. Secondly, Team NUSTAG completed a valid run on the track, yielding a mileage of 72 km/ltr. NUSTAG’s mileage earned the team 11th position among 55 competing teams from around the world.

In addition to that, team also beat India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, KSA, Nepal, Philippines and many other South Asian countries in category of Urban Concept mileage challenge.