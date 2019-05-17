FBR tasked to make amnesty a success

KARACHI: Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on Friday directed the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue (CCIR) to leave no stone unturned to make amnesty scheme a success.

The FBR chairman, chairing a meeting at Income Tax Building, said the government was facing immense problems on revenue side. He said through amnesty scheme the FBR could be able to generate sizeable revenue besides bringing more people into tax net. Sources in RTO Karachi said that the sole agenda of the meeting was the amnesty scheme.

The sources added that the chairman directed CCIRs to launch a campaign to spread awareness among public and business community about the benefits of the amnesty scheme.

Zaidi further said under the amnesty scheme those, who owned undeclared assets and were reluctant to declare them due to fears of tax authorities, could declare the same at the lower rate of 4 percent.

The chairman asked the IR officers to make the declarants understand that their information would be kept secret and post declaration no one from the tax offices would ask them about their declarations.

Zaidi, who met the IR officers in Karachi for the first time after the appointment as the chairman, also discussed the problems faced by taxpayers and directed them to facilitate the taxpayers in their declaration and payments of duty and taxes.