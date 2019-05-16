close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

PIMS staff shows solidarity with surgeon over torture

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Islamabad : The employees of the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences have shown solidarity with a Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, general surgeon over torture allegedly by the provincial health minister and his guards.

A spokesman for the All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement, Dr Asfandyar Khan, said the staff members of the PIMS would do duty wearing black ribbons to protest the torture of the KTH surgeon and show solidarity with him and other members of the health force in the province.

He said the association passed a resolution in a meeting condemning the 'brutal act of terrorism' by KP health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on behalf of National Health Task Force head Prof Nausherwan Burki, a close relative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Movement comprises Federal Doctors Association, Young Doctors Associations, Officers Welfare Association, PIMS Nursing Association, Paramedical Association, Non-Gazetted Employees Association and all faculty members of PIMS.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad