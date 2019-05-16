PIMS staff shows solidarity with surgeon over torture

Islamabad : The employees of the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences have shown solidarity with a Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, general surgeon over torture allegedly by the provincial health minister and his guards.

A spokesman for the All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement, Dr Asfandyar Khan, said the staff members of the PIMS would do duty wearing black ribbons to protest the torture of the KTH surgeon and show solidarity with him and other members of the health force in the province.

He said the association passed a resolution in a meeting condemning the 'brutal act of terrorism' by KP health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on behalf of National Health Task Force head Prof Nausherwan Burki, a close relative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Movement comprises Federal Doctors Association, Young Doctors Associations, Officers Welfare Association, PIMS Nursing Association, Paramedical Association, Non-Gazetted Employees Association and all faculty members of PIMS.