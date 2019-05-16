‘Over 1,000 AIDS cases in Sindh’

SUKKUR: Dr.Sikandar Memon, Director Sindh Aids Control Programme, has said there are 1,059 cases of AIDS in Sindh. He said awareness programmes have been launched in Sindh to minimize the infection of HIV/AIDS. He said sex workers, drug addicts, transgenders are the main source of spread of HIV and AIDs and claimed 95,000 individuals are spreading the infection in Sindh. He said 24,036 drug addicts are living in Karachi, 2,164 in Hyderabad, 1,204 in Larkana, 1,016 in Sukkur, 984 in Nawabshah, 778 in MirpurKhas.

Memon said registered sex workers in Karachi number 18,361,in Hyderabad 1,779, in Sukkur 1070, in Larkana 1,612 and 712 in Nawabshah and 300 in Mirpurkhas. While there are 27,367 female sex Workers having HIV virus living in Karachi. Memon said 9,013 transgenders carrying HIV virus are living in Karachi, 1,062 in Hyderabad, 1,130 in Larkana, 1,609 in Sukkur, 383 in Nawabshah and 289 in Mirpurkhas. He said unsafe sex is the major cause of HIV spread.