IMF deal against national interest, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the IMF bailout package mainly aims at selling out major state institutions to collect sufficient amount to pay off the loans on the country. The amount of loans on the country is so high that a big part of budget goes to interest payment while the amount of the loan remains still there, he said while talking to a traders’ delegation headed by Asif Rehan Dar and Waqas Butt at Mansoora on Wednesday.
