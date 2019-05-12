NAB summons Zardari on May 16 in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on May 16 in relation to Haresh and Company case, which is a part of the ongoing investigation in the fake accounts and money laundering case.

According to NAB sources, the company in question had taken the project of water supply to Sindh government, however, the expenses of Nowdero House were utilised from Haresh and Company’s account.

Earlier, the NAB prepared its response in fake bank accounts and money laundering case against Asif Ali Zardari and his bail petition. According to sources, the list of cases and inquiries has been submitted by the accountability watchdog in the Islamabad High Court.

The accountability watchdog further said investigation against Zardari in Nooriabad Power Plant Project, Thatta and Dadu Sugar Mills is under way, while four references have already been submitted against the former president in the Accountability Court.

NAB sources further said, 22 inquiries in the fake bank accounts case are under way against Zardari, while he has obtained bail in five cases. It is pertinent to mention that the former president’s bail from the Islamabad High Court is expiring on May 15.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating more than 30 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.