Sun May 12, 2019
Maarif Foundation’s schools become functional

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Islamabad : Turkey’s Maarif Foundation, which had assumed the management of all educational institutions in Pakistan previously linked to Fethullah Gulen’s organisation at the start of the year, has announced that its nationwide schools and colleges have become fully functional.

The Supreme Court had earlier instructed the government to declare Gulen’s organisation, a terrorist group and ordered the handing over of its educational institutions in the country to the Maarif Foundation.

“We have begun the first academic year in our schools and colleges this April with the full confidence and support of Pakistani government,” Maarif Foundation's country director Selahattin Batur told reporters here.

He said Maarif Foundation was in contact with parents of some students to address ‘some ambiguities’ about its educational institutions.

Selahattin Batur said his organisation had nothing to do with Gulen’s outfit banned for laundering money to finance the failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

He said the Turkish government advocated the case of proscribing that organisation at all international platforms, including in Pakistan, and succeeded in its efforts.

The Maarif Foundation's country director said his organisation had planned to increase the dormitories’ capacities and would provide free dormitories to successful schoolchildren to ensure equal opportunities and education for all parts of society.

He said talented students would be prepared for international prestigious events and tournaments, while extracurricular activities including scientific, cultural and social events, competitions, as well as education and motivational camps, would also be organised on campuses.

