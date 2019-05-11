close
Sun May 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

CCPO, DIG visit martyrs’ houses

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

LAHORE : The capital city police officer (CCPO) visited the house of a martyred cop, Sadam Hussain, in Kasur on Saturday.

He offered his condolences to the father and brothers of the martyred cop and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The CCPO said that the heirs to the martyrs were their families and the police would take care of them.

Sadam Hussain embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack outside Data Darbar last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the DIG Operations visited the house of Shaheed Head Constable Muhammad Sohail at Mattan Virkaan village, Noshahra Virkaan tehsil, Gujranwala district.

Muhammad Sohail embraced martyrdom in the suicide attack outside Data Darbar. The DIG Operations, Lahore, paid homage to the sacrifice of Muhammad Sohail who laid his life in the line of duty.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Kahn met Sabir Hussain, father of Shaheed and offered condolences to him. He also met the martyr’s wife, Asia Sohail, as well as her three sons and two daughters and consoled them on the irreparable loss. He offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said they were proud of their martyrs.

Fathers of Sadam Hussain and Muhammad Sohail expressed their gratitude over the great respect and honour given to them by Lahore Police.

