Kang fires 61 to grab PGA Byron Nelson lead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: South Korea’s Kang Sung-hoon fired six birdies in a row on his way to a bogey-free 10-under par 61 Friday to grab a four-stroke lead in the second round of the US PGA Byron Nelson tournament.
Kang stood on 16-under 126 after 36 holes at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, four strokes ahead of Matt Every and Tyler Duncan, who shot a 65 and 66 respectively.
Kang opened with a birdie, his approach at the par-five first landing inches from the cup.
He began his run of six birdies in a row at the par-four fifth, landing his approach inches from the cup. He then sank a six-foot birdie putt at the sixth and one half as long at the par-five seventh. He followed with a birdie from seven feet at the par-three seventh, another from six feet at the ninth and capped the run by sinking a 21-foot birdie putt to begin the back nine. American Brooks Koepka fired a 66 and is alone in third.
WASHINGTON: South Korea’s Kang Sung-hoon fired six birdies in a row on his way to a bogey-free 10-under par 61 Friday to grab a four-stroke lead in the second round of the US PGA Byron Nelson tournament.
Kang stood on 16-under 126 after 36 holes at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, four strokes ahead of Matt Every and Tyler Duncan, who shot a 65 and 66 respectively.
Kang opened with a birdie, his approach at the par-five first landing inches from the cup.
He began his run of six birdies in a row at the par-four fifth, landing his approach inches from the cup. He then sank a six-foot birdie putt at the sixth and one half as long at the par-five seventh. He followed with a birdie from seven feet at the par-three seventh, another from six feet at the ninth and capped the run by sinking a 21-foot birdie putt to begin the back nine. American Brooks Koepka fired a 66 and is alone in third.