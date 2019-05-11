close
Sun May 12, 2019
AFP
May 12, 2019

Kang fires 61 to grab PGA Byron Nelson lead

Sports

WASHINGTON: South Korea’s Kang Sung-hoon fired six birdies in a row on his way to a bogey-free 10-under par 61 Friday to grab a four-stroke lead in the second round of the US PGA Byron Nelson tournament.

Kang stood on 16-under 126 after 36 holes at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, four strokes ahead of Matt Every and Tyler Duncan, who shot a 65 and 66 respectively.

Kang opened with a birdie, his approach at the par-five first landing inches from the cup.

He began his run of six birdies in a row at the par-four fifth, landing his approach inches from the cup. He then sank a six-foot birdie putt at the sixth and one half as long at the par-five seventh. He followed with a birdie from seven feet at the par-three seventh, another from six feet at the ninth and capped the run by sinking a 21-foot birdie putt to begin the back nine. American Brooks Koepka fired a 66 and is alone in third.

