Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Police hold flag march in Multan

National

MULTAN: City police Friday held a flag march to create a sense of security among citizens. City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Msood led the flag march in which a large number of police vehicles participated.

The flag march started from police lines and passed Chowk Kutchery, Chungi No 8, Chungi No 9, Doulat Gate, Chungi No 14, BCG Chwok, Gala Mandi, Chowk Shah Abbas, Double Phathak, Aziz Hotel, Bomen Jee Showk, SP chwok, KFC Chowk, Kalima Chowk, Chowk Kutchery and culminated at Multan police lines.

The CPO said the whole police force was fully vigilant about law and order situation. He urged the people to cooperate with police force and inform police about any unusual activity in their areas. The CPO directed all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to monitor security of mosques, Imambargahs, Ramazan bazaars and other important buildings in their respective areas personally to ensure security of citizens.

