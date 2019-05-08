ICMA inks MoU with Asia e University of Malaysia for PhD Program

Islamabad: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and the Asia e University of Malaysia, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding. His Excellency Mr. Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, hosted the ceremony at Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad and also witnessed the signing of MOU between both Institutes.

His Excellency Mr. Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim welcomed the delegation of ICMA Pakistan and expressed pleasure at the collaboration and said, ‘The collaboration between ICMA Pakistan and Asia e University of Malaysia is a great step to enhance the education portfolio of ICMA Pakistan members. Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad is pleased to have played a significant role in materializing this partnership’

President, ICMA Pakistan, Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, thanked His Excellency Mr. Ikram Bin Mohammad for his efforts in bringing both Institutes together and shared that Management Accountants are playing a pivotal role in the economic development of Pakistan through their contribution to the business community. This collaboration with Asia e University of Malaysia will allow ICMA Pakistan to provide career development pathways to members of the Institute; in academia and consulting, and for creation of a knowledge-based economy.****