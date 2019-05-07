Shabbar Zaidi stresses need to create pro-tax environment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi has stressed the need to create a pro-tax environment in the country. Talking to a private news channel, he said the FBR had lost trust of the people and there is a dire need to introduce attractive policies. He said he would try to remove impediments in the way of tax paying.
