Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

Shabbar Zaidi stresses need to create pro-tax environment

National

P
PPI
May 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi has stressed the need to create a pro-tax environment in the country. Talking to a private news channel, he said the FBR had lost trust of the people and there is a dire need to introduce attractive policies. He said he would try to remove impediments in the way of tax paying.

