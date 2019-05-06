close
Tue May 07, 2019
A
APP
May 7, 2019

Five injured in Sialkot cylinder blast

National

A
APP
May 7, 2019

SIALKOT: Five people, including three women and two kids were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at Bharoki village on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, the incident occurred at Bharoki village on Pasrur road where a gas cylinder exploded with a bang. As a result, Habiba (12), Mumtaz Bibi (60), Parveen (30), Ali (2) and Abdul Hadi (5) received severe burn injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Police are investigating.

