Two women, boy killed in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants on Monday allegedly stabbed to death to a woman along with her son and her mother at her home in Khairpur. The victims were identified as Shahnaz, w/o Sajjad Larik, her son Abdul Basit, s/o Sajjad Larik, and her mother Suriya, w/o Khadim Katoharo, while their bodies were recovered from their house near Murad Shah Muhalla of Shah Abdul Latif Police Station, Khairpur. The police shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Khairpur, for medico-legal formalities.

The ASP City Khairpur, Dr Imran, told reporters that an investigation is underway to find the killers and cause of killings. Sajjad Larik, a primary school teacher, was out of his house when the incident occurred.