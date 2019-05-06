Prices of daily use items have increased manifold: Murad

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that prices of daily use items have increased manifolds before the start of Ramazan.

He said recent political cases against PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would end soon as 20 to 25 cases were earlier registered and Asif Zardari was acquitted from all these cases.Talking to the media in Daulatpur, Murad said the tsunami of high prices would sweep Imran Khan.

He said the federal government is solely responsible for the price hike. The chief minister said the people of the country was pushed in the mud of high prices in the name of change while they have deprived of two-time bread. Prices of essential items are touching sky and Imran Khan is giving daily a new solace to public, he added. He said that health teams are sent to Larkana to find out reasons of spreading Aids. He said that so far used syringes are detected to be the main reason of spread of Aids. Murad said his government is working on emergency basis to control Aids cases.

Regarding demonstration staged by employees of the Revenue Department and the nursing staff, the chief minister said that their demands would be met soon but such issues are not settled on roads.

He said the government has to see its financial condition to settle such issues, adding it has to see the province and its people. He said the demonstrators are in no way serving cause of the common man. Speaking on the murder of journalist Ali Sher Rajpar in Padidan, the chief minister said that FIR was registered against murderers, adding the murderer was arrested by the police. He said that wheat crop would not be purchased officially this year as the government has already have a big stock of the produce.