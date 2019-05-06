close
Tue May 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

‘Wheeling’ during Ramazan in Rawalpindi to be discouraged

National

Rawalpindi: The Chief Traffic Office (CTO) has evolved an effective plan for Ramazan to discourage wheeling practice by motorbike riders mainly youngsters and students. The Chief Traffic Officer, Mohammad Bin Salman chairing a meeting formed a special squad of officers, wardens and other related staff who would perform duties on Murree Road, flyover points, Airport Road, Westridge, Double Road, Satellite Town areas, Asghar Mall and Saddar, etc.

