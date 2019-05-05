ANP president meets Zardari, country’s situation discussed

ISLAMABAD: President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Asfandyar Wali met former president and President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House on Sunday.

Both leaders discussed ongoing country’s situation. Zardari said that the present government has only one priority and that is to target political opponents because ‘the prime minister select Imran Khan has no programme for the benefit of the Pakistani people. “People will have to face tsunami of price hike and unemployment will increase," he said this during meeting.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Amir Fida Paracha, Dr Qayyum Soomro and Hamayun Khan were also present at the occasion.

Current political situation of the country, corruption by the PTI government, difficulties faced by the common people and massive price hike were discussed in the meeting.