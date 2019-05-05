41 perish in Russian plane crash

MOSCOW: Up to 41 people were killed when a passenger airliner made a crash landing and caught fire in Moscow on Sunday, reports foreign media. Russia's Investigative Committee said at least two children were among those who died. The Emergencies Ministry stated that six people had been hospitalized. The Investigative Committee later said "37 have survived" out of the 78 on board. The Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet belonged to national carrier Aeroflot and was carrying 73 passengers and at least five crew members.