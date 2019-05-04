DCA Gujrat polls postponed

LAHORE: Elections of District Cricket Association (DCA) of Gujrat which were to be held on May 6 have been postponed. This is the third round that the elections have been postponed as it were scheduled for April 8 and then 23. Advocate Shaighan Ijaz representing petitioner from Gujrat stated that if the elections were not held in time he will move the court.