close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

DCA Gujrat polls postponed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

LAHORE: Elections of District Cricket Association (DCA) of Gujrat which were to be held on May 6 have been postponed. This is the third round that the elections have been postponed as it were scheduled for April 8 and then 23. Advocate Shaighan Ijaz representing petitioner from Gujrat stated that if the elections were not held in time he will move the court.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports