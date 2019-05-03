Army retain National Boxing crown

ISLAMABAD: Army retained national boxing title by winning the 37th edition with a formidable last day performance at the Aamir Khan Gymnasium here Friday.

In what turned out to be an exciting finale, Army scooped up seven out of ten gold medals at stake to take the National Boxing Championship honours. Army also earned two bronze.

Wapda boxers gave a good account of themselves and were unlucky to end up on losing side in a couple of close fights.

Syed Mohammad Asif (gold-Army) and Attaullah (silver-Wapda) were seen hitting out at each other in the tough bout.

It was almost difficult to judge the winner but Army’s Syed Asif turned out to be lucky enough to win the crown.

Even the crowd and all present there were uncertain as which way the decision would go. Asif ultimately was declared winner with barest of margins.

Sanaullah Khan (91kg) was exceptional in his approach as he outclassed Anis Taj in one of the fiercest fights seen during the finals. He was exceptional with his blows that made life difficult for Anis.

Majority of fights turned out to be close contests with Army boxers making good use of opportunities coming their way.

Wapda took three gold and two silvers to finish second in the event.

Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among medal winners and gave away coveted trophy to Army.

Also present on the occasion were Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, President Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), Fiaz Ahmad (Deputy Secretary IPC) and Secretary Boxing Federation Col (r) Nasir Tung.

Results: Light flyweight (46-49kg): Mohammad Saeed (Army, gold), Daud Khan (Navy, silver), Mohammad Munawar (Railways, bronze), Shoaib Rasheed (Army, bronze).

Flyweight (52kg): Syed Mohammad Asif (Army, gold), Attaullah (Wapda, silver), M Qasim (Balochistan, bronze), Mehroz Ali (PAF, bronze).

Bantamweight (56kg): Naqeebullah (Wapda, gold), Naimatullah (PAF, silver); Mohammad Ismail (Army, bronze) Ahmad Afridi (Sindh, bronze).

Lightweight (60kg): Ibrahim Khan (Army, gold), Mohammad Ashraf (Railways, silver), Sikandar Mirza (Balochistan, bronze), Shiraz (Navy, bronze).

Light welterweight (64kg): Ali Ahmad (Wapda, gold), Adnan Hasan (PAF, silver), Salman Baloch (Army, bronze).

Welterweight (69kg): Gul Zaib (Army, gold), Aamir Khan (Wapda, silver), Samar Abid (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bronze), Abdul Samad (Balochistan, bronze).

Middle weight (75kg): Saiful Manan (Army, gold), Tanvir Ahmad (Navy, silver), Saifullah (Wapda, bronze), Ishanullah (Balochistan, bronze).

Light heavyweight (81kg): Awais Ali Khan (Army, gold), Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan, silver); Faisal Khan (Wapda, bronze), Naeem Khan (PAF, bronze).

Heavy weight (91kg): Sanaullah (Wapda, gold), Anis Taj (AJK, silver), Mohammad Ali (Sindh, bronze), Mehmoodul Hasan (Sindh, bronze).

Super-heavyweight (91kg plus): Ahmad Ali (Army, gold), Mirza Azam (PAF, silver), Abdul Hameed Karar (Wapda, bronze), Yasir Jameel (Sindh, bronze).