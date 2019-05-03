Minister missing, Secretary Planning holds meeting with IMF team

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday found missing duirng a meeting with the IMF mission on Friday when Ernesto Rigo, IMF mission chief along with his team visited Planning Commission to get a detailed briefing on macroeconomic targets and development budget under the proposed Fund program.

The IMF mission was scheduled to hold talks with Minister for Planning Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar but the minister did not turn up into this important meeting due to unknown reasons. When contacted on Friday night to inquire reasons of absence of Minister from such an important meeting, the Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan told The News that as per letter of Finance Division received the meeting was scheduled between IMF and officers of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.

When contacted to one close aide of Planning Minister, he said that the minister was engaged into another important meeting but he could not share any further details on this subject.

The IMF mission assured the Planning Commission that they did not want to reduce the share of development budget from 3.2 percent of GDP, a level which was kept for outgoing financial year. “We don’t want to reduce the proportion of development budget in percentage of GDP,” said the IMF team during his meeting.

However, according to official statement issued by Ministry of Planning after the meeting that Ernesto Rigo IMF Mission Chief called on Secretary Planning, Development and Reform Zafar Hasan to discuss PSDP, CPEC and other aspects of planning including macroeconomic policies. Project Director Hassan Daud, Chief Macroeconomic Zafarul Hassan and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

The two sides exchanged programme on the growth targets as well as policy adjustments to keep the growth momentum. Secretary Planning gave a comprehensive overview of the planning process and on CPEC programme.

The two sides shared measures to create growth through both external and internal balance. The role of Pakistan Bureau of statistics was also discussed in the meeting.