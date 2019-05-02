Pak duo out of Asian squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players made exit from the 20th Asian Individual Squash Championship under way in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan lost their 3rd round matches against Hong Kong duo World No 24 Max Lee and World No 29 Leo Au, respectively.

Leo Au defeated Asim Khan 11-7, 11-6, 11-3 in 33 minutes.

Max Lee, however, had to work hard to beat Tayyab Aslam 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-1. The match lasted for 42 minutes.