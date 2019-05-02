National Boxing Championship

Army’s Saeed makes it to light flyweight final

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Army’s Mohammad Saeed has moved into the final of light flyweight category of the 37th National Boxing Championship under way the Aamir Khan Gymnasium in Islamabad.

Saeed accounted for Mohammad Musawar (Railways) 5-0 in one-sided semis. The pencil thin boxer was seen unleashing some solid blows on Musawar during the first and second round to tilt the balance of fight in his favour. Saeed will now meet Navy’s Dawar Khan in the final of the category. Dawar also made going tough for Sindh’s Shoaib Rasheed.In 60kg category, Army’s Ibrahim Khan knocked out Navy’s Shiraz to earn a place in the final.

In a neck and neck battle for place in the final of 64kg category, Ali Shair (Wapda) got better of Army’s Salman Balooch to earn a spot in the final. Ali Shair won 3-2. The victory of Wapda boxer triggered controversy with Army camp refusing to accept the verdict and threatened to leave the place.

Following aggressive fight Naqeebullah earned a creditable 4-1 win against Army’s Mohammad Ismail to check into the final of 56kg category.He will now meet Niamatullah (PAF) in the bantamweight category final. Niamat edged out Railways Ahmad Afridi on points.

Results: Light Fly categories: Pakistan Army’s Muhammad Saeed beat Muhammad Mussawar of Railways; Light Fly 46-49 KG: Pakistan Navy’s Daud Khan won against Shoaib Rasheed of Sindh; Fly 52 Kg: Syed Muhammad Asif (Army) winner; Fly 52 Kg: Attaullah (Wapda) wins against Mehroz Ali (PAF). Bantam 56 Kg: Naqeebullah (Wapda) beat Muhammad Ismail (Army); Bantam 56 Kg; Naimatullah (PAF) wins against Ahmed Afridi (Sindh)

Light 60 Kg; uhammad Ashraf (Railway) wins against Sikandar Mirza (Balochistan); Light 60 Kg Ibrahim Khan (Army beat Sheraz (Navy); Light Welter 6 4Kg Adnan Hassan (PAF) winner; Light Welter 64 Kg: Ali Ahmed (Wapda) beatleman Baloch (Army).