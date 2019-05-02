close
Fri May 03, 2019
May 3, 2019

Young doctors close OPDs of Faisalabad hospitals

May 3, 2019

FAISALABAD: The young doctors, paramedics and nurses of the Allied Hospital and Civil Hospital, Faisalabad, observed complete strike on Thursday to press the authorities for acceptance of their demands. After closing the OPDs of the public hospitals, the young doctors assembled in front of main gates of the hospitals and staged a demonstration. They demanded the government immediately reverse its decision of privatising the teaching hospitals and refrain from constituting a five-member board to run the public sector hospitals.

