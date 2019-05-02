close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Ibrahim enters National Boxing semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Army’s Mohammad Ibrahim gave a good account of himself earning a place in the semi-finals of the 60kg category of the 37th National Boxing Championship here at the Aamir Khan Gymnasium.

Ibrahim blanked Punjab’s Muhammad Shoaib 5-0 on points to make it to the pre-final. In the same category, Sheraz also made it to the semi-final with a comprehensive win against Naseer Ahmad (Wapda).

Results: Semi-finals: 60kg: Ibrahim (Army) bt Muhammad Shoaib (Punjab) 5-0; Sheraz (Navy) bt Naseer Ahmed (WAPDA) 5-0; 64kg: Adnan Hasan (PAF) bt Irfan Bashir (AJK) RSC; Faraz Abid w/o Ghulam Nabi (Gilgat Baltistan); Ali Ahmed (Wapda) bt Abdul Ghani (Balochistan) 5-0; Suleman Baloch (Army) bt Qadir Khan (Navy); 69kg: Salar Abid (KP) bt Inam Ullah (Gilgat Baltistan) 5-0; Amir Khan (Wapda) bt Fahad (Punjab) 5-0; Gul Zaib (Army) bt Faraz Ahmed (Sindh) 5-0; Abdul Samad (Balochistan) bt Saeed Anwar Khan (PAF) 3-2; 75kg: Shafi Ullah (Wapda) bt Abid Ali (Police) TKO; Saif-Ul-Manan (Army) bt Ali Nawaz (Punjab) RSC; Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Hasnain Ali (PAF) RSC; Ehsan Ullah (Balochistan) bt Khalil Asghar (Sindh) 5-0; 81kg: Awais (Army) bt Majid (Navy) TKO; Faisal (Wapda) bt Bilal (Sindh) 5-0.

