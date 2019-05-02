Ibrahim enters National Boxing semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Army’s Mohammad Ibrahim gave a good account of himself earning a place in the semi-finals of the 60kg category of the 37th National Boxing Championship here at the Aamir Khan Gymnasium.
Ibrahim blanked Punjab’s Muhammad Shoaib 5-0 on points to make it to the pre-final. In the same category, Sheraz also made it to the semi-final with a comprehensive win against Naseer Ahmad (Wapda).
Results: Semi-finals: 60kg: Ibrahim (Army) bt Muhammad Shoaib (Punjab) 5-0; Sheraz (Navy) bt Naseer Ahmed (WAPDA) 5-0; 64kg: Adnan Hasan (PAF) bt Irfan Bashir (AJK) RSC; Faraz Abid w/o Ghulam Nabi (Gilgat Baltistan); Ali Ahmed (Wapda) bt Abdul Ghani (Balochistan) 5-0; Suleman Baloch (Army) bt Qadir Khan (Navy); 69kg: Salar Abid (KP) bt Inam Ullah (Gilgat Baltistan) 5-0; Amir Khan (Wapda) bt Fahad (Punjab) 5-0; Gul Zaib (Army) bt Faraz Ahmed (Sindh) 5-0; Abdul Samad (Balochistan) bt Saeed Anwar Khan (PAF) 3-2; 75kg: Shafi Ullah (Wapda) bt Abid Ali (Police) TKO; Saif-Ul-Manan (Army) bt Ali Nawaz (Punjab) RSC; Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Hasnain Ali (PAF) RSC; Ehsan Ullah (Balochistan) bt Khalil Asghar (Sindh) 5-0; 81kg: Awais (Army) bt Majid (Navy) TKO; Faisal (Wapda) bt Bilal (Sindh) 5-0.
ISLAMABAD: Army’s Mohammad Ibrahim gave a good account of himself earning a place in the semi-finals of the 60kg category of the 37th National Boxing Championship here at the Aamir Khan Gymnasium.
Ibrahim blanked Punjab’s Muhammad Shoaib 5-0 on points to make it to the pre-final. In the same category, Sheraz also made it to the semi-final with a comprehensive win against Naseer Ahmad (Wapda).
Results: Semi-finals: 60kg: Ibrahim (Army) bt Muhammad Shoaib (Punjab) 5-0; Sheraz (Navy) bt Naseer Ahmed (WAPDA) 5-0; 64kg: Adnan Hasan (PAF) bt Irfan Bashir (AJK) RSC; Faraz Abid w/o Ghulam Nabi (Gilgat Baltistan); Ali Ahmed (Wapda) bt Abdul Ghani (Balochistan) 5-0; Suleman Baloch (Army) bt Qadir Khan (Navy); 69kg: Salar Abid (KP) bt Inam Ullah (Gilgat Baltistan) 5-0; Amir Khan (Wapda) bt Fahad (Punjab) 5-0; Gul Zaib (Army) bt Faraz Ahmed (Sindh) 5-0; Abdul Samad (Balochistan) bt Saeed Anwar Khan (PAF) 3-2; 75kg: Shafi Ullah (Wapda) bt Abid Ali (Police) TKO; Saif-Ul-Manan (Army) bt Ali Nawaz (Punjab) RSC; Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Hasnain Ali (PAF) RSC; Ehsan Ullah (Balochistan) bt Khalil Asghar (Sindh) 5-0; 81kg: Awais (Army) bt Majid (Navy) TKO; Faisal (Wapda) bt Bilal (Sindh) 5-0.