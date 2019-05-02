close
Thu May 02, 2019
May 2, 2019

At times, one commits mistakes, PM tells Bilawal

May 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday apparently admitted his mistake on calling the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Sahiba at a public meeting. The premier said while addressing the 23rd foundation day function of the PTI here that Bilawal Bhutto is issuing threats to the government. “At times, one makes mistakes,” he said. Imran Khan took on Maulana Fazlur Rehman saying that the JUI-F chief is preparing for a movement on one hand, while on the other, the PML-N is making noise every day about inflation. The prime minister while referring to opposition members, said that they would appear in TV shows in the evening, saying that PTI was responsible for the price hike and economic woes of Pakistan. “It is just like a gambler, who loses his house in gamble and then blames his family members for this,” he noted.

