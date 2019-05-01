close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Asif reaches National Boxing semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading fighter Syed Mohammad Asif blasted his way into the semi-final of the flyweight category in the National Boxing Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Army’s Asif, who had impressed everyone with his solid performance in the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year, defeated Talal Hussain of Islamabad to make it to the semi-finals.

In the 49 kg category, Shoaib Rasheed of Sindh defeated Mohammad Yasin of PAF 5-0. In 52kg, Mohammad Qasim of Balochistan got the better of Shahzeb Khan of Sindh in the second round, In 75kg, Saif-ul-Manan of Army prevailed over Amjad of Islamabad. Hasnain Ali of PAF defeated Zeeshan Ali of Gilgit-Baltistan.

